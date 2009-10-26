Bankrupt Dystar Restarts Facility

Production has resumed at DyStar’s plant in Geretsried, Germany. The facility, along with other German plants in Leverkusen, Brunsbüttel, and Ludwigshafen, was idled at the end of September, when the German textile dyes firm went into bankruptcy. DyStar has secured preliminary financing and is now in talks with lenders and potential investors about restarting the other plants, according to temporary company administrators operating under Frankfurt District Court supervision. Founded in 1995, DyStar is made up of former Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst textile dye operations.
