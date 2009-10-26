Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Bankrupt Dystar Restarts Facility

by Marc S. Reisch
October 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DyStar
DyStar’s plant in Geretsried, Germany.
Credit: DyStar
DyStar’s plant in Geretsried, Germany.

Production has resumed at DyStar’s plant in Geretsried, Germany. The facility, along with other German plants in Leverkusen, Brunsbüttel, and Ludwigshafen, was idled at the end of September, when the German textile dyes firm went into bankruptcy. DyStar has secured preliminary financing and is now in talks with lenders and potential investors about restarting the other plants, according to temporary company administrators operating under Frankfurt District Court supervision. Founded in 1995, Dy­Star is made up of former Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst textile dye operations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF Will Divest Textile Chemicals
France’s Kem One Files For Bankruptcy
AkzoNobel Will Sell Its Interest In ICI Pakistan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE