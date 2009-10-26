Bridgestone Boosts Adhesives For Solar

Bridgestone will increase its capacity for ethylene vinyl acetate film, which is used as an adhesive in the manufacture of solar cells. The tire producer will spend close to $50 million by 2011 to build new production lines in Seki, Japan, with annual capacity of 1,200 metric tons. Bridgestone currently produces the adhesives only at a plant in Iwata, in southern Japan. Bridgestone says production of solar cells has “skyrocketed” in recent years, particularly in China and Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter