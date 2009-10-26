Call For Nominations For 2010 Kavli Prizes

Nominations are sought for the 2010 Kavli Prizes in Astrophysics, Nanoscience, and Neuroscience. The prizes consist of $1 million, a gold medal, a scroll, and a diploma. They will be awarded at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, in September 2010. The Kavli Prizes are a partnership among the Norwegian Academy of Science & Letters, the Kavli Foundation, and the Norwegian Ministry of Education & Research.
For more information, e-mail Erik Lislerud at lislerud.erik@dnva.no or call 47-2212-3640. Self-nominations are not accepted. Nominations are due on Dec. 15. Instructions and the online application form are available at www.kavliprize.no.
Linda R. Raber and Linda Wang compiled this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
