Call For Nominations For High School Teacher Award

The ACS Savannah River Section is seeking nominations for the Denise L. Creech Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher Award. Creech is a former high school teacher in South Carolina and is currently director of membership and scientific advancement at ACS. The award consists of a plaque, $500 for the winner, and $100 for the winner’s chemistry program.
Teachers eligible for the award must teach in one the following Georgia counties: Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins, and Screven, or one of the following South Carolina counties: McCormick, Edgefield, Aiken, and Barnwell.
Nomination forms may be obtained by e-mailing Elise Fox at elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov or by calling her at (803) 507-8560. For more information, visit www.acs-sr.org and click on “Local Section Awards.” The deadline for receipt of nominations is Feb. 11, 2010.
Linda R. Raber and Linda Wang compiled this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
