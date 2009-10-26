Celanese Creates Growth Office

Celanese has created an office of strategic growth. Leading the office will be Jon Mortimer, who will become the firm’s chief technology officer, and Michael Stubblefield, who will become chief marketing officer. Both positions are new to the company. A Celanese spokesman says the firm’s R&D personnel will continue to report to business leaders. However, the new technology and marketing officers will take a broad perspective and help speed new technologies and innovations into the market.
