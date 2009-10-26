Dow And Fuji Xerox Donate Eco-Patents

Dow Chemical and Fuji Xerox, a joint venture between Xerox and Fujifilm, have joined the Eco-Patent Commons, a business effort coordinated by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to help the environment by pledging patents to the public domain. Dow pledged two patents on dehydrogenation catalysts that improve the efficiency of olefins production. Fuji Xerox pledged two patents on wastewater treatment using polysilicate-iron compounds. Formed in January 2008, the Eco-Patent Commons has 11 members, including DuPont, IBM, and Sony.
