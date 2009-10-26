Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Argon And Neon Form Novel Silicon Compounds

Noble-gas chemists have managed to snare two elusive compounds of the lighter elements argon and neon

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Noble-gas chemists have managed to snare two elusive compounds of the lighter elements argon and neon. Jana Roithová and Detlef Schröder of Charles University and the Czech Republic Academy of Sciences, both in Prague, used a mass spectrometry technique to make the gas-phase silicon-argon and silicon-neon molecules ArSiF2 2+ and NeSiF2 2+ (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200903706). To form covalent bonds with the lighter inert noble gases requires extraordinary oxidizing agents. Thus, the researchers turned to the “superelectrophilic” dication SiF3 2+. Roithová and Schröder generated a stream of SiF3 2+ ions by ionizing SiF4 in a mass spectrometer and then crashed them into argon atoms. They say the reaction can be thought of as a nucleophilic substitution, with argon displacing a fluorine to yield ArSiF2 2+. The team’s attempt to make the neon analog resulted in much lower yield. To date, there is only one known synthesized neutral argon compound (HArF), no neutral neon compounds, and few ionic compounds of either element, although scientists believe there should be some ionic species in interstellar space. The mass spectrometric identification of ArSiF2 2+ “raises hopes that eventually argon compounds could be isolated,” comments inorganic chemist Konrad Seppelt of the Free University of Berlin. “The work also shows that bonds to neon are very weak, so that presently their isolation seems hopeless.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find elusive SF6+
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixed-noble-gas compounds combine krypton and xenon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xenon Expands Its Molecular Portfolio

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE