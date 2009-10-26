Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fossil-Fuel Costs

NRC Study: Billions of dollars in health-related damages are not included in the price of energy

by Jeff Johnson
October 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dreamstime
Coal-fired power plant emissions cause $63 billion in damages in the U.S. each year, with just 10% plants responsible for 43%, or $27 billion, of those damages.
Credit: Dreamstime
Coal-fired power plant emissions cause $63 billion in damages in the U.S. each year, with just 10% plants responsible for 43%, or $27 billion, of those damages.

Fossil-fuel-based energy production, mostly from coal and oil, causes $120 billion worth of health and other non-climate-related damages in the U.S. each year that are not figured into the price of energy, says a National Research Council report released last week.

The dollar amount is primarily based on health impacts and premature deaths of nearly 20,000 people annually that result from air pollution generated by coal-fired electric power plants and motor vehicles. Specifically, the report looked at damages caused by emissions of sulfur dioxide, particulates, and nitrogen oxides.

Using life-cycle analyses, the study finds that nearly all of the $120 billion in damages is due to electricity generation ($63 billion) and transportation fuel production and use ($56 billion), says Jared L. Cohon, committee chairman and president of Carnegie Mellon University. The remaining $1 billion is due to heating. But the total is conservative, he continues, because it does not reflect the impact of climate change, harm to ecosystems, or the effect of toxic air pollutants, such as mercury or lead.

Most of the $63 billion in damages attributed to electricity comes from coal-fired power plants, which produce half the nation’s electricity. Nearly half of these damages come from emissions by 10% of the dirtiest coal plants—the U.S. has some 406 such plants. The report also finds that although natural gas generates 20% of U.S. electricity, it contributes only about $1 billion in health and non-climate-related damages.

For transportation, the report finds that damages total some $56 billion from vehicles and motor fuels over their full life cycles, from extraction to refining to use in a vehicle. Most of the damage costs come from extraction and production, and only one-third are due to motor vehicle operation.

The 19-member report panel of economists found that damages from corn-grain-based biofuels are similar to or slightly worse than those from gasoline because of energy needed to produce and convert corn to fuel. But for ethanol from cellulosic feedstock, the damages drop.

The panel could not tightly tie down climate-change impacts, and the report finds a wide range of damage costs due to carbon dioxide emissions—between $1.00 and $100 per ton. Considering the size of U.S. CO2 emissions, this works out to $7 billion to $700 billion in annual damages from greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. CO2 emissions from natural gas to top coal’s
U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from energy use fall
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil, natural gas operations are now top U.S. methane emitters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE