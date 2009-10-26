Merck In Pact For Solar Electrolytes

Merck KGaA and the Australian firm Dyesol will cooperate in developing electrolytes for dye solar cells, an alternative technology for generating solar energy. Merck is a leading producer of ionic liquids, which are essential for making dye solar-cell electrolytes, and Dyesol is the major manufacturer of the cells, the companies say. Dye solar cells carry out a form of artificial photosynthesis with electrolytes, a titanium dioxide layer, and ruthenium deposited onto a substrate made of glass, metal, or polymer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter