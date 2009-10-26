Advertisement

Materials

Millions Of Zeolite Compounds Computed

New list of potential synthetic targets dwarfs the number of the porous aluminosilicates currently known

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
October 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 43
Credit: J. Phys. Chem. C
This computed zeolite structure has pores surrounded by rings of 24 silicon atoms, creating possible storage areas for macromolecules (Si is gray, oxygen is red).
Porous crystalline aluminosilicates known as zeolites are used in various applications for their catalytic, sorption, and ion-exchange properties. Nearly 200 distinct zeolite structures have been synthesized, and the target list just got a whole lot larger: A computational team led by Michael W. Deem of Rice University has now calculated the structures of 2.7 million more zeolite-like materials, at least 300,000 of which should be thermodynamically accessible as aluminosilicate compounds (J. Phys. Chem. C, DOI: 10.1021/jp906984z). In addition to the structures, Deem and colleagues calculated properties such as energy and density distributions, stability compared with quartz, dielectric constants, and X-ray diffraction patterns. The results are available in a publicly accessible database so researchers can either identify unknown zeolite products or search for targets with desired properties. All of the known zeolites have a relatively low density compared with the full range of calculated materials, Deem notes, adding that the computed structures offer new possibilities ranging from ultra-low-density materials to high-density materials for nontraditional applications, such as corrosion-resistant coatings.

