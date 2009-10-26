Nominations Solicited For 2010 Creativity Award

The ACS North Jersey Section seeks nominations for its 2010 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis. The award is sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., Novartis, Schering-Plough, and Rutgers University and is presented by the section biannually. The prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure and/or applied chemistry. Qualified candidates must be American chemists who are not younger than 40 years old prior to Jan. 1, 2010. Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic/medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and/or molecular recognition.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Successful nomination packets include two to three recommendation letters supporting the candidate.
Submit materials by Jan. 1, 2010, to Daniel Seidel, Rutgers University, Department of Chemistry & Chemical Biology, 610 Taylor Rd., Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Linda R. Raber and Linda Wang compiled this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
