Nova Names CEO

Nova Chemicals has named Randy G. Woelfel as its new CEO. He will replace Christopher D. Pappas, who will retire at the end of the year. Nova was acquired in July by International Petroleum Investment Co., based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Until recently, Woelfel, 54, was president of the bioplastics developer Cereplast. Earlier in his career he was president of Basell North America, which is today part of LyondellBasell Industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter