ORGN Honors Technical Achievement, Calls for Nominations

The ACS Organic Chemistry Division (ORGN) has selected the winners of the 2009 Technical Achievement Awards in Organic Chemistry, which recognize outstanding contributions in organic chemistry by junior-level chemists (those who do not have a Ph.D. degree or equivalent) pursuing careers in the chemical industry or at research institutes.
The winners are Kae M. Bullock, GlaxoSmithKline; Thomas A. Chappie, Pfizer Global Research & Development; Pete Delgado, Alcon Laboratories; Keith A. Eagen, Schering-Plough Research Institute; Cornelia J. Forster, Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research; Daniel M. Green, Wyeth Research; David W. Hoard, Eli Lilly & Co.; Shaei Y. Huang, Merck & Co.; Jeffrey C. Kern, Wyeth Research; Maria Angelica Linton, Pfizer Global R&D; William D. Miller, Eli Lilly & Co.; Michael J. Palmer, Pfizer Global R&D; Nelo R. Rivera, Merck & Co; and Charles P. Vandenbossche, Sepracor.
Nominations are open for the 2010 Technical Achievement Awards in Organic Chemistry. Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee’s contributions and a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous Technical Achievement Award in Organic Chemistry.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 15, 2010, and should be e-mailed as one PDF document to Christopher J. Welch, 2010 TAOC Chair, at christopher_welch@merck.com. For more information, visit www.organicdivision.org/technical_achieve_awards.html.
