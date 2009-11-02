Astellas Signs Up Medivation Drug

Astellas Pharma and Medivation have signed a deal to develop and co-commercialize MDV3100, a Medivation drug currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. Under the agreement, San Francisco-based Medivation will receive an up-front cash payment of $100 million and milestone payments of up to $335 million. “We believe that MDV3100 has the unique potential to establish a new treatment approach for prostrate cancer,” Astellas CEO Masafumi Nogimori says.
