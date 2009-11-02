Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

November 2, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 44

Record unemployment requires a realistic attitude and creative thinking

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 44
Careers

A New Normal

Record unemployment requires a realistic attitude and creative thinking

Late Is Good In Contract Pharma

With loss of early-stage drug-manufacturing business, CPhI exhibitors vie for late-stage opportunities

Promoter Quadruplexes

Folded DNA structures in gene-activation sites may be useful cancer drug targets

  • Education

    The Dawn Of Academic Chemistry

    Philipps University, in Marburg, Germany, celebrates the 400th anniversary of the earliest chemistry professorship

  • Business

    Hikal Branches Out

    Indian fine chemicals manufacturer sets up contract research arm

  • Environment

    Energy's Hidden Cost

    Market price does not reflect major health damage  from production and use of coal, oil

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

New Syntheses Of Galanthamine And Codeine

A novel combination of reactions shortens the pathway to structurally similar Alzheimer’s medicine and narcotic analgesic

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Mark Trail Update, Hair-Pulling Relief

 

Job listings

