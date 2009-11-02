Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Career Track

Students who study science don't always stay in the field

by Kenneth Moore
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

U .S. students who receive degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) are being lured away from the field by more lucrative jobs, a recent study suggests. The finding challenges the perception of a shortage of STEM-trained graduates in the U.S.

The overall proportion of high school graduates who earn bachelor's degrees in STEM fields has remained constant at 8 to 10% from 1972 to 2005, the study finds. But STEM graduates are pursuing more diverse jobs, the data indicate.

"There are no changes in the supply of STEM students," said Harold Salzman, a professor of public policy at Rutgers University. Salzman and B. Lindsay Lowell, director of policy studies at Georgetown University, discussed their findings at a press conference last week. Seeking evidence of a long-term decline in the proportion of U.S. students qualified for STEM employment, they used government data for the period to track students from high school through mid-career employment.

About half of STEM graduates find employment in STEM fields, and about half of those remain in STEM to the midcareer level. STEM-trained individuals are moving to more competitive and higher paying fields, such as management or finance, the researchers suggest. "Sizable proportions of people end up not doing what they were trained for," Lowell said.

The report is available online at heldrich.rutgers.edu/uploadedFiles/Publications/STEM_Paper_Final.pdf

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE