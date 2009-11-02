Celanese, PPG Plan Resins For China

Two firms have launched expansion plans for coatings resins in China. Celanese is expanding its vinyl acetate/ethylene polymer emulsion plant in Nanjing by the first half of 2011. The company says the project will double its Asian capacity for the resin. Meanwhile, PPG Industries has started building a 60,000-sq-meter plant in Zhangjiagang to make water-based electrodeposition resins for auto and industrial coatings. PPG expects it will open the 27,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in 2011. The firm held an elaborate ground-breaking ceremony for this plant back in 2007.
