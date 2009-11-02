More Chem Ed, Please

As a college chemistry professor, I am continually disappointed at the lack of coverage given to chemical education in C&EN. I seem to find about one article per month (not issue) related to the topic. This was confirmed when I scanned the archived issues online, where I found only about a dozen entries from this past year under the "Education" tab.
This sparse coverage does not relay an importance to education on the part of ACS to the readership. One article notes that the teaching of chemistry is "often lower in profile" compared with research and publishing (C&EN, March 9, page 32). Perhaps C&EN can look to remedy this by increasing the amount of coverage of this highly important topic.
Chad E. Stephens
Augusta, Ga.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter