Chemistry Ambassadors Have The Right Credentials

In the world of diplomacy, ambassadors formally present their credentials to the head of state in their host country. In the world of chemistry, it's not quite so formal, but opportunities arise every day to present chemistry's credentials. These valuable opportunities can be as simple as explaining to a neighbor what chemists do or being asked to give a talk in your child's classroom. The newly launched ACS Chemistry Ambassadors program will help you put chemistry's best foot forward.
Go to www.acs.org/chemistryambassadors for practical tools to learn how to connect chemistry with teachers, students, policymakers, the news media, and others in the communities where you live. The website is full of tools, tips, and suggestions to make it easy to make a difference, no matter how much time you have.
