Chinese Firm Slates Vinyl Acetate Plant

China’s Jiangsu Sopo will build a vinyl acetate plant in Zhenjiang, China, using technology licensed from DuPont. The 330,000-metric-ton-per-year plant is expected to open in 2013. The Jiangsu site uses coal as a raw material to produce methanol and acetic acid, the key raw material for making vinyl acetate. When polymerized, vinyl acetate is employed in adhesives and coatings. William J. Harvey, president of DuPont’s packaging and industrial polymers division, calls the relationship with Sopo “a model for future growth.”
