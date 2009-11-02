Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Computational Study Scrutinizes Mixed-Valence Systems

Researchers in Germany have devised a simple, reliable protocol for computationally evaluating model organic electron-transfer reactions

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
A mixed-valence bistriarylamine radical has its charge delocalized when in hexane but localized to one of the redox centers when in acetonitrile or dichloromethane.
A mixed-valence bistriarylamine radical has its charge delocalized when in hexane but localized to one of the redox centers when in acetonitrile or dichloromethane.

Researchers in Germany have devised a simple, reliable protocol for computationally evaluating organic mixed-valence systems, which are used to model electron-transfer reactions (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja9070859). Organic mixed-valence systems are typically composed of two extended π systems connected by a bridge. They can be categorized as class II compounds, in which charge can be transferred optically or thermally from one redox center to the other, or as class III compounds, in which the charge is symmetrically delocalized between the two centers. Prior approaches to computational analysis of such systems often incorrectly localized the charges or were computationally costly. The German team, led by Martin Kaupp of the University of Würzburg, developed a method based on hybrid density functionals and continuum solvent models and calibrated it against a series of four experimentally characterized, mixed-valence bistriarylamine radical cations that incorporate different bridges. Kaupp and colleagues found that for such systems there is a “strikingly large” effect of polar solvents on charge localization. Solvent polarity “may indeed play the decisive role” in determining the character of the systems, they say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists untangle metal-free C–C coupling reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First triazenyl radicals stabilized and characterized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pnictogen Ring Boasts Aromaticity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE