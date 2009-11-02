GSK And SuperGen In Epigenetics Pact

GlaxoSmithKline and SuperGen will work together to discover cancer therapies based on epigenetic, or gene expression, targets. Epigenetic processes, in which gene regulation is altered without changes to the underlying DNA, are believed to play a role in the development and progression of most cancers. GSK will pay SuperGen $5 million up front, including the purchase of $3 million in stock, and potentially up to $375 million in milestone payments. After SuperGen advances compounds to the early clinical proof-of-concept stage, GSK has the right to further develop and commercialize them.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter