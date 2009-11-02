Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Getting A Clue About Cortistatin's Activity

Crucial isoquinoline ring in natural product’s structure leads researchers to a set of potential kinase targets for cancer and vision therapies

by Carmen Drahl
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Molecular model of cortistatin A (aqua) docked in the X-ray crystal structure of a kinase called ROCK I.
Credit: Adapted from Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Molecular model of cortistatin A (aqua) docked in the X-ray crystal structure of a kinase called ROCK I.

The natural product cortistatin A is a sought-after target for synthetic chemists because it selectively blocks cellular activities known to be necessary for blood vessel growth. That bioactivity could lead to new therapies for cancers and vision impairments where vessel growth is out of whack. However, the biological targets for cortistatin A and its cortistatin “siblings” have remained elusive. Guided by the knowledge that cortistatin’s isoquinoline ring—which is critical for its activity—is a hallmark of kinase inhibitors, Victor J. Cee and Matthew R. Lee of Amgen; David Y.-K. Chen of Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology & Research; and K. C. Nicolaou of Scripps Research Institute examined cortistatin A’s affinity for a large panel of kinases (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200904778). They learned that cortistatin A binds tightly to a trio of kinases with a variety of biological roles. Molecular modeling experiments suggest that the isoquinoline ring makes key interactions with the kinases’ ATP binding pockets. However, the team cautions that further work is necessary to link the kinase-binding activity to cortistatin’s potent bioactivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Target acquired for previously undruggable transcription factor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Weixue Wang
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE