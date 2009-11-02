Hispanic Outreach

Advertisement

ACS goes to annual conference on engineering, science, and technology

by Linda R. Raber
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Harwell
High school girls and their moms hear talks from women in industry at HESTEC Latinas Day.
ACS participated in the Hispanic Engineering, Science & Technology (HESTEC) Week conference, which was held on Sept. 27–Oct. 3 on the campus of the University of Texas-Pan American. HESTEC is organized by the university—one of the leading Hispanic-serving institutions—and by Rep. Ruben E. Hinojosa (D-Texas), whose 15th District includes the institution. The congressman, who has been honored by ACS for his contributions to the progress of science education, started the event seven years ago as a means of focusing on the need for more students to study engineering and science.

Credit: David Harwell
Michelle Quiroz (from left), a senior industrial engineer at Motorola; Rebecca Cantu, a reservoir engineer at Marathon Oil Co.; and Thomas participated in HESTEC Latinas Day.
ACS hosted events for parents, teachers, and children at a "Festival de QuÍmica," which was held as part of HESTEC's Community Day. The event featured hands-on chemistry activities and the granting of "honorary chemist" status to children who participated. Activity sheets in Spanish and English were distributed for children and their parents to take home.

Former ACS Scholar Jacqueline Thomas, who is now a Ph.D. chemist with Procter & Gamble, gave a talk and answered questions at HESTEC Latinas Day. At the event, which was aimed at female high school students and their mothers, participants heard success stories from prominent Hispanic women. Thomas spoke about her experiences pursuing a career in science and her role as an ACS Scholar.

David Harwell, ACS assistant director of Career Management & Diversity Programs, says ACS participation in the event allowed the society "to reach out to the community and encourage students to investigate scientific careers and to learn about the exciting role chemistry plays in daily life."

ACS also distributed free copies of the Merck Index to the more than 1,500 science teachers attending the event. The book is a valuable resource for scientists and was provided by Merck & Co.

