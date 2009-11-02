Lonza Inks Biotech Manufacturing Pacts

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza will manufacture Alnara Pharmaceuticals’ lead product, liprotamase, at its site in Kourˇim, Czech Republic. The drug is a pancreatic-enzyme replacement therapy for patients with pancreatic insufficiency. Lonza also acquired a stake in Cilian, a German biotech company that uses the abilities of ciliates, eukaryotic single-cell organisms, to produce therapeutic proteins. The deal provides Lonza with access to technology and first right of refusal for commercial manufacturing of products.
