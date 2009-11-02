Air Products & Chemicals will build a world-scale hydrogen plant at Monsanto’s Luling, La., facility, where Roundup-brand glyphosate herbicide is produced. The plant will use steam methane reforming (SMR) to produce more than 100 million cu ft of hydrogen per day for distribution via Air Products’ East Gulf Coast pipeline. Air Products will produce additional hydrogen by cleaning up a hydrogen-rich off-gas from the Monsanto facility. Monsanto, in turn, will use steam from the SMR process in glyphosate production. The hydrogen plant is expected to open in January 2012.
