Outstanding Teaching Award To Bimal Banik

Bimal K. Banik, the President’s Endowed Professor in the College of Science & Engineering and professor of chemistry at the University of Texas-Pan American, in Edinburg, is among the winners of the University of Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards, which consists of $30,000, a certificate, and a medal.
The award honors “exemplary commitment to positively affecting the lives of undergraduate students through teaching excellence and instruction innovation” and supports “a promising future of continued distinction.”
Banik, who is also an adjunct professor at the University of Texas, San Antonio, is being recognized for his exemplary teaching and mentoring of students. He is also noted for his research, which focuses on the synthesis, biological evaluation, and mechanism of action studies of novel anticancer β-lactams, polyaromatic compounds, and heterocycles.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter