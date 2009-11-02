SACNAS Honors Jorge Gardea-Torresdey With Award

Jorge L. Gardea-Torresdey, chair of the department of chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso, is the winner of the 2009 Distinguished Scientist Award, given by the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS). Gardea-Torresdey is being cited for his research on phytoremediation and his efforts to promote diversity in the sciences. Gardea-Torresdey has been an adviser to 18 Ph.D. candidates, 15 of whom are Hispanic. In addition, he directs research on the environmental impact of nanomaterials.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter