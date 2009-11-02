Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Smart Grid Grants Total $3.4 Billion

by Cheryl Hogue
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The Obama Administration has awarded $3.4 billion in stimulus package funds as grants for modernizing the nation's electricity grid. Last week, President Barack Obama announced 100 grants for projects that will contribute to a smart grid, a planned nationwide network that relies on information technology to deliver electricity efficiently and reliably (C&EN, April 13, page 33). The largest chunk of this money, $2 billion, will go to efforts that combine a number of components, such as automated substations and renewable energy development. Another $1 billion will go toward "smart meters" that allow utilities to charge less for electricity when demand is lower. The White House says smart meters will allow consumers to save money by programming appliances and equipment to run when power is cheaper. Meanwhile, several grid modernization projects together will receive $400 million. These include installation of devices to cut the loss of energy during transmission between generating stations and consumers. Another $25 million will go to companies that manufacture equipment for the smart grid.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House Expands Solar Energy To Poor Communities
Wind Power On The Rise
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ARPA-E, Solar Projects Funded

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE