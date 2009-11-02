Thermo Fisher, Symyx Launch Joint Product

Thermo Fisher Scientific and R&D productivity firm Symyx Technologies have launched a new product that combines a Thermo laboratory information management system with Symyx’ electronic laboratory notebook. The companies say the integrated product will help bioanalytical labs migrate from paper-based systems to electronic workflows. The combination will “optimize the way scientists communicate and collaborate in the lab,” Trevor Heritage, president of Symyx’ software business, says.
