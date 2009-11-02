Travel Support For Women Chemists

The ACS Women Chemists Committee is offering financial support of up to $1,000 for women to present their scientific work at colloquia at Ph.D.-granting universities. The application form requires an estimate of travel costs, including transportation, lodging, and child care. The seminar must take place before Dec. 2. Funding for more than one speaker may be requested if the total does not exceed $1,000, but only one application will be accepted per department.
Applicants should be no more than 10 years past completion of graduate school or a postdoctoral experience. Women speakers from academe should be tenure-track assistant or associate professors. Twelve grants are available. For more information, visit membership.acs.org/W/WCC and click on "WCC Lectureship Awards" under the "Advocacy" heading.
