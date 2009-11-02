U.S. Unprepared For Bioterrorism Attack

The U.S is failing to address the urgent threat of biological terrorism, warns a panel of experts. The "nation's level of preparedness for dealing with the threat of bioterrorism remains far lower than that of the nuclear threat," concludes a report issued by the congressionally mandated Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation & Terrorism. The commission predicted in December 2008 that a weapon of mass destruction attack is likely to occur somewhere in the world by 2013 unless significant steps are taken (C&EN, Dec. 8, 2008, page 6). "The U.S. has taken action, but we have not kept pace with those who would do us, or the world community, harm," says Bob Graham, the commission chairman and a former senator. The report criticizes the White House and Congress for not sufficiently funding national federal bioterrorism preparedness programs.
