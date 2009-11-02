Wacker, Dow Corning Expand In China

Wacker and Dow Corning have started construction on an addition to their fumed silica plant in Zhangjiagang, China, that will bring combined siloxane and silica production at the site to 210,000 metric tons per year. Undertaken at a “double-digit” million-dollar cost to each partner, the expansion will increase availability of fumed silica, used as a filler, viscosity improver, and flow aid.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter