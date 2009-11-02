Winners Of Graduate Organic Fellowships Announced

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced its annual fellowships to outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected by an independent committee on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay.
Each winner will receive a stipend of $26,000 and present a poster at the 2011 National Organic Symposium, in Princeton, N.J. The winners are listed below, along with their research projects and award sponsors.
Judy Chen of Columbia University is studying noncovalent host-guest interactions, spin chemistry, and polarization-induced signal enhancement. Sponsor: Organic Syntheses/Organic Reactions.
Alison Donnelly of the University of Kansas is synthesizing and evaluating analogs of novobiocin as Hsp90 C-terminal inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Sponsor: Roche.
Brett Fors of Massachusetts Institute of Technology is researching the development of new catalysts for C–N cross-coupling reactions. Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim.
Stephen Lathrop of Colorado State University is researching the development of multicatalytic cascade reactions utilizing N-heterocyclic carbenes, as well as the total synthesis of cephalimysin A. Sponsor: Sanofi-Aventis.
Jeremy Lenhardt of Duke University is developing methods for directing chemical reactivity by mechanical force. Sponsor: Schering-Plough.
Connor Martin of the University of California, Irvine, is researching the total syntheses of actinophyllic acid and alkaloids that possess the condylocarpine carbon skeleton. Sponsor: Amgen.
Jason Schmink of the University of Connecticut, Storrs, is doing research on how to expand the scope of microwave-assisted organic chemistry, including Pd-catalyzed methodology development. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline.
Ellen Sletten of UC Berkeley is researching the development of cyclooctynes for Cu-free click chemistry. Sponsor: Genentech.
Kara Stowers of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is investigating novel synthetic applications of palladium-catalyzed C–H activation methodology. Sponsor: Eli Lilly & Co.
Joann Um of UCLA is using quantum mechanical methods to investigate the mechanisms and stereoselectivities of organic reactions. Sponsor: Novartis.
Kathy Woody of Georgia Institute of Technology is researching the synthesis of novel, self-assembled conjugated polymers for use in organic electronic devices. Sponsor: Organic Reactions (Nelson Leonard Fellowship).
