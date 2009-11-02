Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Winners Of Graduate Organic Fellowships Announced

November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has announced its annual fellowships to outstanding third- and fourth-year graduate students in organic chemistry. Awardees are selected by an independent committee on the basis of their research accomplishments and a short original essay.

Each winner will receive a stipend of $26,000 and present a poster at the 2011 National Organic Symposium, in Prince­ton, N.J. The winners are listed below, along with their research projects and award sponsors.

Judy Chen of Columbia University is studying noncovalent host-guest interactions, spin chemistry, and polarization-induced signal enhancement. Sponsor: Organic Syntheses/Organic Reactions.

Alison Donnelly of the University of Kansas is synthesizing and evaluating analogs of novobiocin as Hsp90 C-terminal inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Sponsor: Roche.

Brett Fors of Massachusetts Institute of Technology is researching the development of new catalysts for C–N cross-coupling reactions. Sponsor: Boehringer Ingelheim.

Stephen Lathrop of Colorado State University is researching the development of multicatalytic cascade reactions utilizing N-heterocyclic carbenes, as well as the total synthesis of cephalimysin A. Sponsor: Sanofi-Aventis.

Jeremy Lenhardt of Duke University is developing methods for directing chemical reactivity by mechanical force. Sponsor: Schering-Plough.

Connor Martin of the University of California, Irvine, is researching the total syntheses of actinophyllic acid and alkaloids that possess the condylocarpine carbon skeleton. Sponsor: Amgen.

Jason Schmink of the University of Connecticut, Storrs, is doing research on how to expand the scope of microwave-assisted organic chemistry, including Pd-catalyzed methodology development. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline.

Ellen Sletten of UC Berkeley is researching the development of cyclooctynes for Cu-free click chemistry. Sponsor: Genentech.

Kara Stowers of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is investigating novel synthetic applications of palladium-catalyzed C–H activation methodology. Sponsor: Eli Lilly & Co.

Joann Um of UCLA is using quantum mechanical methods to investigate the mechanisms and stereoselectivities of organic reactions. Sponsor: Novartis.

Kathy Woody of Georgia Institute of Technology is researching the synthesis of novel, self-assembled conjugated polymers for use in organic electronic devices. Sponsor: Organic Reactions (Nelson Leonard Fellowship).

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Inorganic Nanoscience Award To Stanislaus Wong
Young Investigator Awards To Phillips And Trimpin
Chemistry Teams Win Innovation Grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE