Archimica Makes Changes In Italy

Pharmaceutical chemical maker Archimica has sold its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Isso, Italy, to the Italian firm Erredue. At the same time, Archimica will invest close to $4 million in its largest plant, in Origgio, Italy. The firm says the money will improve automation and increase capacity for key APIs. CEO James Harrison says Archimica’s revenues this year will rise over the $165 million the company posted in 2008.
