8741cov_Denge449cxd_opt.jpg
8741cov_Denge449cxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 9, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 45

Drug companies and nonprofits are taking novel approaches to refill the pipeline of new drugs and vaccines for neglected diseases

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 45
Pharmaceuticals

Partnering For Global Health

Drug companies and nonprofits are taking novel approaches to refill the pipeline of new drugs and vaccines for neglected diseases

Politics, Money, And Climate

News Analysis: Copenhagen meeting is unlikely to produce a new climate-change treaty

The Last Of NASA's Fuel

Reluctance to restart production of plutonium-238 could mean the end of deep-space exploration

  • Policy

    Chemistry Behind The Wall

    Twenty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, chemists who lived in former East Germany reflect on science then and now

  • Physical Chemistry

    Digital Briefs

    New software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

  • Business

    Solar On Sale

    Photovoltaic prices will continue to drop, thanks to an oversupply of polysilicon

Science Concentrates

Materials

Metallofullerene Matryoshka

Cluster atoms in a carbon-scandium-fullerene complex, C2@Sc4@C80-Ih, fit inside one another like the famous Russian nesting dolls

Business & Policy Concentrates

Cardboard Scents, Splatter Science, Bear Break-Ins

 

