Carbogen Revamps Swiss Operations

The pharmaceutical chemicals firm Carbogen Amcis plans to restructure its three Swiss facilities in response to a decline in customer products in the early phases of drug development. Early-phase services will be consolidated in Aarau. The firm’s Hunzenschwil site will focus on new technologies such as microreactors. Late-phase and high-potency drug services in Bubendorf will be expanded. The proposed changes will cut up to 40 jobs from the 400 positions at the Swiss sites.
