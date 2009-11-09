DSM Shelves China Vitamins Project

DSM has halted talks with North China Pharmaceutical Group about forming a vitamins and anti-infectives joint venture. The two companies had been in talks since 2004 and signed joint-venture contracts earlier this year. DSM says it recently learned that there has been a “change in the ownership of North China” that would delay implementation of the joint venture. DSM says it may resume discussions with North China in the future or start working with other partners.
