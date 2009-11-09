Dow Corning Gets Silicon Metal Plants

Dow Corning has bought one silicon metal plant and acquired an interest in a second one from Globe Specialty Metals in a $175 million deal. Silicon metal is the raw material Dow Corning uses to make the silicones it is known for. The deal gives Dow Corning 100% ownership of Brazil’s Globe Metals Indústria e Comércio and a 49% interest in Globe’s Alloy, W.Va., silicon operation, which the two will manage as a joint venture. In 2003, Dow Corning acquired another silicon supplier, Simcala, for an undisclosed sum.
