DuPont Forecasts Strong Growth

As the global economic recovery gets under way, DuPont CEO Ellen J. Kullman predicts that her firm will deliver 20% compound annual earnings growth for the 2009–12 period. Speaking at the firm’s recent investor day, Kullman added that she expects DuPont to generate 10% compound annual revenue growth over the same period. Kullman, who will add the title of chairman when her predecessor Chad Holliday retires on Dec. 31, expects to achieve her goals in part through $1 billion in fixed-cost reductions and $1 billion in working-capital productivity gains. She also reiterated her intention to capitalize on emerging markets and on growing demand for alternative energy, food, and products that ensure personal and environmental safety (C&EN, Aug. 17, page 17).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter