ExxonMobil, Toray In Battery Film Venture

ExxonMobil Chemical’s Japanese affiliate and Japan’s Toray Industries are forming a 50-50 joint venture to develop and make separator films for lithium-ion batteries. ExxonMobil will contribute its polyethylene separator film business, and Toray brings film processing technology and polymer science. Toray also will invest an undisclosed amount. The partners say they will sell into the personal-electronics market and the emerging electric vehicle field.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter