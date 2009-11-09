Germany’s Merck Leads OLED Group

Merck KGaA is leading a new German consortium that aims to develop soluble materials to be used in large organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for applications such as televisions and lighting systems. Composed of 11 partners, four from industry and seven from academia, the consortium has a budget of more than $45 million. Half of the money will come from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education & Research. Merck’s contribution is the development and testing of new light-emitting systems based on soluble small molecules.
