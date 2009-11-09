Industry Gets Federal Energy Grants

Last week, the Department of Energy announced $155 million in industrial grants for 41 industrial energy-efficiency projects. Nine of the grants (nearly $150 million) support industrial energy-related capital projects, such as waste energy recovery systems and combined heat and power systems that couple process heat and steam generation with electricity generation. Companies that receive the grants will pay $634 million in cost sharing. Two of the projects, by Dow Chemical and Air Products & Chemicals, will recover and reuse production waste gases that are being flared. The remaining funds are spread among 32 technical agencies that provide energy-efficiency guidance for small industrial plants. These agencies include universities and state and regional energy offices that are part of the DOE Industrial Technologies Program. DOE underscores the importance of industrial energy savings, noting the sector uses 30% of U.S. energy and generates 30% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions.
