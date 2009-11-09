Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Light Commands Ion Channel

Chemical Biology: Photosensitive reaction opens or shuts potassium's flow

by Sarah Everts
November 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Light Switch
[+]Enlarge
Credit: + channels. In the cis configuration, it allows the ion to flow.
In the trans configuration, AAQ stems the flow of potassium in voltage-gated K+ channels. In the cis configuration, it allows the ion to flow.
Credit: + channels. In the cis configuration, it allows the ion to flow.
In the trans configuration, AAQ stems the flow of potassium in voltage-gated K+ channels. In the cis configuration, it allows the ion to flow.

Drugs that are modulated by light may have a more controllable cousin on the horizon. Researchers led by Dirk Trauner, a chemist at the University of Munich, have figured out the mechanism by which molecules with the ability to block voltage-gated ion channels can be turned on and off repeatedly by light. Because ion channels are at the foundation of human perception, these light-sensitive ion channel blockers, also called photochromic ligands, could one day be used in light-controlled anesthesia or vision restoration, Trauner says.

Light has long been used to activate drugs, leading to several successful so-called photodynamic therapies, such as those for treating cancer. More recently, Trauner and his colleagues have spearheaded an effort to turn on molecules that target biological proteins—and then turn them off again—by means of light-activated cis-trans isomerization, an emerging field they call photopharmacology.

Early photochromic ligands could bind only to ion channels that had been genetically modified to permit attachment. Last year, Trauner and colleagues reported an azobenzene molecule dubbed AAQ that can photosensitize naturally occurring voltage-gated potassium channels in neurons (Nature Methods 2008, 5, 331). Now the team is reporting AAQ's mechanism of action, along with a whole family of related azobenzenes that can block voltage-gated potassium ion channels in a photo-controllable manner (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 10.1002/ange.200904504). In particular, the team finds that AAQ diffuses into brain cells and binds noncovalently in an area of the channel interior in which potassium ions would normally pass. In the trans configuration, AAQ blocks the channel, whereas in the cis configuration, it allows potassium ions to flow.

Given the similar structure, function, and pharmacology of voltage-gated ion channels, Trauner's "beautiful" new study points to the possibility of creating photochromic ligands for other such channels, such as voltage-gated calcium channels, comments Stefan Herlitze, a neuroscientist at Case Western Reserve University. One could imagine that specific light-gated blockers could trigger the firing of neurons, which could also be important in heart disease, he adds.

But unless the molecules are made selective for specific channels in specific cell types, their therapeutic potential will be limited, say other researchers, including biochemist Timothy Ryan at Cornell University.

"We are also concerned with selectivity," Trauner says. In as-yet-unpublished work, his group has found that the molecules can be made more selective by chemically tweaking their hydrophobic tails.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coda Biotherapeutics wants to control pain by genetically engineering neurons to turn off at will
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sniffing Out Ketamine’s Targets In The Brain
Steps Filled In Along Itch Pathway

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE