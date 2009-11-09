Lilly Opens Labs In California

In a move to advance its biotech drug pipeline, Eli Lilly & Co. opened a new biotechnology center in San Diego last week. The 113,000-sq-ft facility will accommodate 200 scientists from Lilly’s Applied Molecular Evolution protein-based therapy subsidiary and its discovery chemistry research and technology division. Tom Bumol, head of the new center, says the two divisions are combining forces to break new ground in biologic therapies for cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.
