Merck Closes On Schering-Plough

Merck & Co. completed its $41 billion acquisition of Schering-Plough last week. Merck, which has headquarters in Whitehouse Station, N.J., announced no significant reorganization of its big operations in Rahway, N.J., or at any of its other sites. It affirmed that the former Schering-Plough headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., will continue to operate as a manufacturing and research center.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter