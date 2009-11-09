Mitsui And Sinopec Firm Up China Plans

Mitsui Chemicals and Sinopec plan to spend about $660 million in China to build new plants and acquire an existing one. The plan follows a broad cooperation agreement the two parties signed in April. One joint venture will build a plant producing up to 250,000 metric tons per year of phenol and 150,000 metric tons of acetone by 2013. This venture will also take over a Sinopec phenol plant. Mitsui and Sinopec will study a second venture that would build a 75,000-metric-ton ethylene-propylene-diene terpolymer (EPDM) rubber plant by 2013.
