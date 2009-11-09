Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

OSHA Hits BP With Record Fine

Safety: $87 million penalty for violations, failure to comply with 2005 settlement

by David J. Hanson & Jeffrey W. Johnson
November 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
The massive explosion in 2005 at BP’s Texas City, Texas, refinery was caused by inadequacies in the pressure-relief system, which OSHA charges  still exist.
Credit: CSB
The massive explosion in 2005 at BP’s Texas City, Texas, refinery was caused by inadequacies in the pressure-relief system, which OSHA charges  still exist.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration has slapped BP with an $87.4 million fine for failing to comply with a four-year-old agreement to fix process-safety problems at its Texas City, Texas, refinery, as well as for more recent violations of OSHA laws. It is the largest fine in OSHA history.

OSHA says $56.7 million of the penalty is because of BP’s failure to meet terms of an agreement to correct hazards that led to a March 2005 explosion that killed 15 and injured 170 workers (C&EN, April 4, 2005, page 46). Within months of the accident, BP and OSHA entered into a settlement agreement, which expired in September.

The remaining $30.7 million of the fine is because of a string of recent safety-management violations identified by OSHA.

“When BP signed the OSHA settlement, it agreed to take comprehensive action to protect employees,” Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis said in a briefing. “Instead of living up to that commitment, BP has allowed hundreds of potential hazards to continue unabated.”

BP protests the citations and is seeking a review by the Occupational Health & Safety Review Commission, a body independent of OSHA.

“We continue to believe we are in full compliance with the settlement agreement, and we look forward to demonstrating that before the review commission,” Texas City Refinery Manager Keith Casey said in a statement. BP’s process-safety performance, he added, has been among the “most strenuous and comprehensive that the refining industry has ever seen.”

However, OSHA says that since the 2005 accident, there have been several accidents and four fatalities at the BP plant. One of these accidents is under investigation by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

CSB Chairman John S. Bresland points to a “disturbing frequency” of U.S. refinery accidents. The board is currently investigating seven separate refinery accidents.

Bresland urges BP to adopt recommendations springing from CSB’s two-year investigation of the 2005 accident, including appointing a refinery process-safety expert to BP’s corporate board.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board urges review of hydrofluoric acid regulations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CSB Video Urges Refinery Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE