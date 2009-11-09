Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pharma Strategy

Novartis makes major R&D and vaccines investments in China

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Novartis has unveiled investments in China that are intended to help it capitalize on a population with increasing access to health care. The Swiss firm will sink $1 billion over the next five years into bolstering its R&D activities in China and will buy a majority stake in a Chinese vaccines company.

Much of the R&D investment will go to the Novartis Institute for BioMedical Research in Shanghai (CNIBR). Focused on basic research into diseases that impact China, the institute will eventually house R&D in analytics and biomarkers, pharmacology, chemistry, proteomics and genomics, imaging, and protein production. The company expects to increase the number of associate-level scientists to roughly 1,000 from 160 today. To accommodate the added labs and manpower, CNIBR will move from Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park to a new campus in the city.

Separately, Novartis signed a deal under which it will pay $125 million for an 85% stake in Zhenjiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical, a privately owned vaccines company with sales of roughly $25 million last year. Although a major vaccines player worldwide, Novartis currently has a limited presence in China.

China has become an attractive market for drug companies experiencing stagnant sales in the U.S. and Europe. According to market research firm IMS Health, China will be the third-largest pharmaceutical market by 2011, up from number six today.

Roche, AstraZeneca, and GlaxoSmithKline have all established a significant R&D presence in China. Novartis launched its push in 2006, when it began planning CNIBR and broke ground on a technical center in Changshu. The company has since invested $250 million in the Changshu site.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
WuXi Biologics buys 2 plants in China
Thermo Fisher goes in on a biologics facility in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AstraZeneca invests big in China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE