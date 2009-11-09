Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Ruth Kirschstein

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Kirschstein
[+]Enlarge

Ruth Kirschstein, 82, a long-time administrator at the National Institutes of Health, died on Oct. 6 in Bethesda, Md.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kirschstein earned a bachelor’s degree from Long Island University in 1947 and an M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1951.

From 1957 to 1972, she worked as a researcher in experimental pathology at the Division of Biologics Standards (now the Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research at the Food & Drug Administration). In that role, she developed tests to ensure the safety of viral vaccines such as those for polio, measles, and rubella.

In 1974, she became the first woman to direct an NIH institute, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a post she held until 1993. She became director of the newly established NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health in 1990. Kirschstein was an acting director of NIH in 1993 and again from 2000 to 2002, serving as principal deputy director of NIH in the interim. She served as a senior adviser to the director from 2002 until the time of her death.

Kirschstein is survived by her husband, Alan Rabson, and son, Arnold Rabson.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawrence Tabak named acting head of the NIH
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawrence Tabak named acting head of NIH
NIH Names New Leader To Oversee Research Grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE